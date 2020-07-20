https://thehill.com/policy/finance/508164-top-gop-chairman-warns-against-payroll-tax-cut-in-next-coronavirus-bill

Top Republican senators are warning they oppose including a payroll tax cut in the next coronavirus relief bill, even though it’s a top priority for President TrumpDonald John TrumpKanye West says Harriet Tubman ‘never actually freed the slaves’ at rally Trump-Afghan deal passes key deadline, but peace elusive GOP governors in hardest hit states split over COVID-19 response MORE.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyGraham releases newly declassified documents on Russia probe Senate GOP set to ramp up Obama-era probes White House: Trump thinks payroll tax cut ‘must’ be part of next COVID-19 relief package MORE (R-Iowa) warned on Monday that he believes the move would create a public relations headache for Republicans.

“Go to the fact that Social Security people think we’re raiding the Social Security fund. And we are raiding it, but we have always put in general fund revenue in it so it is made whole. But that creates — it might create political problems — but it creates a public relations problem,” Grassley told reporters on Monday.

Asked about including a payroll tax cut, Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP coronavirus proposal takes shape US praises British ban on China’s Huawei after pressure campaign GOP senators voice confidence over uphill Senate battle MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, told The Hill it would depend on where the “consensus” is, but that he did not personally support a payroll tax cut.

“I’m not a fan of that. I’ve made that pretty clear,” he said.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynMemo to Mitch: Repeal the Republican tax increase House to vote on creation of Smithsonian Latino museum Democrats blow past GOP incumbents in Q2 fundraising MORE (R-Texas), an adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats call for McConnell to bring Voting Rights Act to floor in honor of Lewis Trump mocks push to rename Fort Bragg: ‘We’re going to name it after the Rev. Al Sharpton?’ GOP looks at reducing unemployment enhancement to 0-0 per week: report MORE (R-Ky.), also warned a it would be “problematic.”

“I think it’s problematic because obviously the trust funds for Social Security and Medicare are already on their way to insolvency. … I’m not a fan,” Cornyn said.

The pushback from Republican senators comes as GOP leadership and the administration have spent two weeks swapping ideas about what to include in the next coronavirus proposal. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinTrump says he might not sign coronavirus bill without payroll tax cut On The Money: Enhanced unemployment insurance likely to expire during COVID-19 aid talks | Trump says he won’t issue national mask mandate | Mnuchin: Hardest-hit businesses should be able to get second PPP payment Travel industry calls for targeted relief amid coronavirus pandemic MORE and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump says he might not sign coronavirus bill without payroll tax cut Trump turns White House into backdrop for political events Sunday shows preview: Trump, lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19, masks and school reopenings amid virus surge MORE are expected to meet with Republican senators on Tuesday to brief them.

Trump touted the payroll tax cut during a meeting with GOP leadership, Meadows and Mnuchin on Monday, telling reporters that it was under discussion.

“I think it’s a very important thing. … I think it’s an incentive for companies to hire their workers back. … A payroll tax cut to me is very important,” the president told reporters.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthySunday shows preview: Trump, lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19, masks and school reopenings amid virus surge McCarthy on Roger Stone: ‘Commuting him was correct’ The Hill’s Campaign Report: Cook shifts 20 House races toward Democrats MORE (R-Calif.) — who took part in the White House meeting — told reporters afterward that a payroll tax cut was expected to be in the Republican legislation.

McConnell sidestepped a question on Monday about whether it would be in the bill. He indicated over the two-week break that Republicans were looking at another round of stimulus checks but with a lower income ceiling for qualifying.

The CARES Act in March allowed individuals who made up to $75,000 a year to get a one-time payment of $1,200; McConnell has indicated lawmakers could lower that cap to people who earn roughly $40,000.

The administration has repeatedly pushed for a payroll tax cut to be included in coronavirus relief packages. But the effort has garnered pushback from both Republicans and Democrats, who warn that it won’t stimulate an economy that has been battered by businesses that were closed or scaled back due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Grassley on Monday said he thought a direct check would have a bigger impact on Americans.

“I think when a person has a check in his hand, X number of dollars …. I think that is going to do more economic good than if we dribble out $30 every paycheck because people are going to notice it,” he said.

He added that if Republicans were going to stick to their topline of roughly $1 trillion, which Mnuchin said he viewed as a starting point, he did not think both direct checks and a payroll tax cut could be included.

“I don’t think you can fit them both in,” Grassley said.

