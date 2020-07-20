https://www.dailywire.com/news/two-vehicles-owned-by-sheriffs-deputies-torched-at-their-home-arson-investigation-opened

Two vehicles owned by two Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies were torched at their home early Sunday morning, triggering an arson investigation.

The fire from the first vehicle spread to a second vehicle and caused damage to the home, 13 WHAM reported Sunday. No one was injured.

Same day anti-police protesters took over a highway in Rochester, two vehicles owned by Monroe Country Sheriff’s deputies were torched at their home (house damaged, too). An arson investigation has been opened. Absolutely shameful. pic.twitter.com/txthgKAzDW — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) July 20, 2020

“This type of behavior is extremely concerning to me,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies and their families will always be my priority,” the statement continued. “Whatever the reason for this fire, know that our investigators are working diligently through the weekend to determine a cause.”

“We are conducting a full court press to find who is responsible,” added Baxter. “Make no mistake, we will find and ensure those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

At 3:31 a.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office and Brockport firefighters responded to a report over the incident, the press release explained. “Upon arrival, the fire had spread to a second vehicle in the same driveway. The fire also causes damage to the house, fortunately no one was injured,” the release said.

The vehicles that were set on fire belonged to two Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, the release added. “MCSO’s Arson Task Force, Criminal Investigation Section (CIS), and Major Felony Unit (MFU) are investigating.”

Videotape surveillance has been collected and “is currently under review by investigators,” the office announced.

“At this time, we do not know the motive behind the fires, however, MCSO will determine it and share its findings with the public,” the statement noted.

HAPPENING NOW: MCSO Investigates Sweden Vehicle Fires -Vehicles Owned by Two MCSO Deputies pic.twitter.com/bix1kElCwB — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) July 19, 2020

The office later clarified that the incident occurred in the town of Clarkson, not Sweden, as originally stated on the press release.

CORRECTION: MCSO Investigates Two Vehicle Fires in Town of Clarkson, not Sweden. We regret the error. — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) July 19, 2020

The apparent crime was committed on the same day as a large anti-police protest in Monroe County that took over a major highway.

As seen in the footage below, protesters shouted, “We shut sh** down.”

The protesters are demanding, in part, that all “non-violent” offenders be released from prison.

Protestors on 490 E under the Plymouth exit. #Roc pic.twitter.com/kE409OiSbJ — Rich Healey (@r_heals13) July 19, 2020

Read the full press release, below:

On today’s date, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 3:31 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as Brockport firefighters, responded to the report of a vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of [Clarkson]. Upon arrival, the fire had spread to a second vehicle in the same driveway. The fire also caused damage to the house, fortunately no one was injured. Upon investigating, the Monroe County Sheriff’s’ Office learned the vehicles owned by two Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies. MCSO’s Arson Task Force, Criminal Investigation Section (CIS), and Major Felony Unit (MFU) are investigating. A canvass of the neighborhood yielded videotape surveillance that is currently under review by investigators. Evidence technicians also responded to process the scene, to include photographs. At this time, we do not know the motive behind the fires, however, MCSO will determine it and share its findings with the public. “This type of behavior is extremely concerning to me,” said MCS Todd K. Baxter. “Deputies and their families will always be my priority. Whatever the reason for this fire, know that our investigators are working diligently through the weekend to determine a cause. We are conducting a full court press to find who is responsible. Make no mistake, we will fid and ensure those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

