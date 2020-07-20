https://www.westernjournal.com/u-k-government-forced-debate-chinas-human-rights-violations-thanks-maajid-nawazs-hunger-strike/

While left-wing activists continue their push to destabilize the institutions of Western nations, China continues to systematically oppress ethnic and religious minorities.

Reports are beginning to surface that the human rights abuses in China may be “the worst crime that we have seen since the Holocaust,” yet there has been no call for action, no protests crowding the streets and very little mainstream coverage given to what could be the worst genocide the world has faced in several decades.

Thanks to the tireless work of British radio host and counterextremist Maajid Nawaz, the Western world is starting to take notice.

THREAD: This world needs some love ❤️ I declare a hunger strike (الإضراب بالصيام) in meditative silence (جلسة الذكر) for #STOPUigurMuslimGenocide 🧿 WHY? …. — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) July 15, 2020

On Wednesday, Nawaz declared a hunger strike in protest of the Uyghur genocide reportedly happening in China. As part of the protest, Nawaz urged his supporters to sign a petition demanding that U.K. legislation pass sanctions against China for their many human rights violations.

The US is showing us the way. We must pass UK legislation to prevent goods produced with Uigur Muslim slave labor from reaching our markets. Magnitsky Act sanctions should be explored. At the bare minimum, the UK must recognise the ongoing genocide. https://t.co/Tk5a6kokF4 — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) July 15, 2020

Once a petition reaches 100,000 signatures, the U.K. parliament is compelled to debate it.

As of Monday, the petition has reached over 122,000 signatures, forcing parliament to debate possible sanctions sometime in the near future.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari of Leading Britain’s Conversations, a U.K. talk radio network, Nawaz explained his reasoning for going on a hunger strike.

“I think that the most important question isn’t the fact that I went on hunger strike; it’s why I felt the need to take such a drastic action in the first place,” he said.

“Why were we not having this conversation? This video has been available since November last year as have been media reports not only of the organ harvesting and the 13 tons of illegal hair that was found but also of the forced sterilizations and the birth control that the Chinese Communist Party has imposed on the Uyghur Muslim community,” Nawaz went on.

Maajid Nawaz told Nick Ferrari why he went on hunger strike to protest against the Chinese government’s “genocide” of Uighur Muslims – and demolished China’s explanations of the aerial footage.@NickFerrariLBC | @MaajidNawaz pic.twitter.com/UU5wamdEE2 — LBC (@LBC) July 20, 2020

“This has all been out there, so the more important question is why haven’t we been talking about the genocide that has been unfolding under our noses for the second time in my life against Muslims but, of course, genocides happen against other communities too. I must say that in China, also the Buddhists, the Falun Gong and the Christians and other minorities are also persecuted.”

China’s gross misconduct was recently brought to light by resurfaced drone footage showing large crowds of China’s Uyghurs (an ethnic minority in China) bound and herded onto train cars. The images captured are chillingly reminiscent of the Holocaust.

A genocide is happening right now in China as Uyghurs are marched onto trains to concentration camps. Secret drone footage captures a very small extent of it. pic.twitter.com/h4UHAoXbuW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 16, 2020

Accusations of China’s reported Uyghur genocide are supported by a significant amount of evidence. The Jamestown Foundation, a Washington, D.C., research institute, released a report last month highlighting the mountain of evidence suggesting that such a genocide is taking place.

Among the report’s findings were government mandates enforcing the sterilization of the Uyghur population. Leaked government documents addressed in the report show that individuals who violate China’s birth control guidelines are sent to internment camps. The report also showed that these methods are working; Uyghur population growth is decreasing rapidly.

Additionally, The New York Times reported in January that men, women and children of the Uyghur community are being forced into a series of re-education and labor camps.

On July 1, products from these labor camps were discovered on American shores. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that agents had seized beauty products that were made with real human hair.

Noticeably, the Uyghur prisoners in the resurfaced drone footage all have shaved heads.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed earlier this month that the evidence suggests China is committing one of the worst crimes the world has seen since the Holocaust.

“This is one of the most disturbing stories in the world,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said. “I think when you look at what has happened to the Uyghur people, this is potentially the worst crime that we have seen since the Holocaust.”

The many problems that free nations in the West face pale in comparison to the horrible crimes being committed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Rather than squabble about the unseen forces in Western society that many leftists claim to be systemic racism, they should focus on actual systems of systematic oppression and genocide that are happening right under our noses.

