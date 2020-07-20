https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-mark-mccloskey-responds-to-being-charged-for-defending-home-in-interview-with-tucker-carlson

St. Louis homeowner appeared on Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with host Tucker Carlson to discuss the breaking news from this afternoon that Democratic St Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had charged him and his wife with felonies after they defended their private property last month with firearms.

McCloskey told Carlson that none of the people who had allegedly trespassed onto this property had been charged and that Gardner has “apparently decided her job as a prosecutor isn’t to keep us safe from criminals but to keep the criminals safe from us.” It’s a bizarre upside down world. I’ve been a little irritated by this process until today and now I am just flat out pissed off. This has gotten to be outrageous.

“You know, everybody has to stand up and do what’s right,” McCloskey continued. “I’m not going to be bullied. I’m not going to be intimidated. The left, the mob uses social intimidation and threats to get people to knuckle under and apologize for doing what’s right. We are not going to apologize for doing what’s right. We are not going to back down and we are not going to move.”

“People need to stand up, wake up and recognize it for what it is,” McCloskey added. “It’s a concerted effort to destroy our way of life, to change the fundamental basic social contract, to do away with capitalist democracy and replace it with mob rule, encouraging violence, protecting criminals from prosecuting people to try to defend themselves against it. It’s a bizarre world. It’s time for people to wake up and pay attention to it.”

“We have gotten support now from the White House on down. Governor Parson, there’s a senator, Eric Schmidt our Attorney General,” McCloskey later added. “It seems like the only person in the United States that thinks we did something wrong is our circuit attorney, but she’s the same person that let out of jail everybody that was responsible for the looting and fires and destruction following the George Floyd death in the city of St. Louis. The only people she wants to prosecute are the people that defended themselves against it and nobody else to my knowledge.”

WATCH:

Mark McCloskey reacts to being charged with a felony for taking out a gun to defend himself and his property from trespassers. pic.twitter.com/pzqjl66YeF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 21, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

TRANSCRIPT:

FOX NEWS HOST TUCKER CARLSON: The mob was not black. It was mixed race. There were white people and black people. It had nothing to do with race. And the ‘basic everyday activities’ you just heard about, those include unlawful trespassing, destruction of property, terroristic threatening, threatening to kill them. But none of the people who did that will face consequences for it. Mark McCloskey will though. He now faces four years in prison and up to a $10,000 crime for the crime of defending himself when no one else would. Mark McCloskey joins us tonight. Mark, thanks so much for coming on. I can’t imagine how you feel. Like you have woken up in a country you don’t recognize. Tell us where you are right now legally, if you would. MARK MCCLOSKEY: Well, it’s totally upside down world, Tucker. The people who broke into my neighborhood, they were all trespassing. The guy that recruited it, that planned this event, said the next day that he intended to break the law, that he needed to break laws in order to send his message. None of those people are arrested. None of those people are charged. The prosecutor, the circuit attorney has apparently decided her job as a prosecutor isn’t to keep us safe from criminals but to keep the criminals say from us. It’s a bizarre upside down world. I’ve been a little irritated by this process until today and now I am just flat out pissed off. This has gotten to be outrageous. CARLSON: You should be afraid too. The force of the state is coming down on you for exercising the most basic rights that exists, it’s a natural right, the right of self-defense. Are you going to stay in a place that seeks to put you in prison for defending yourself? MCCLOSKEY: You know, everybody has to stand up and do what’s right. I’m not going to be bullied. I’m not going to be intimidated. The left, the mob uses social intimidation and threats to get people to knuckle under and apologize for doing what’s right. We are not going to apologize for doing what’s right. We are not going to back down and we are not going to move. People need to stand up, wake up and recognize it for what it is. It’s a concerted effort to destroy our way of life, to change the fundamental basic social contract, to do away with capitalist democracy and replace it with mob rule, encouraging violence, protecting criminals from prosecuting people to try to defend themselves against it. It’s a bizarre world. It’s time for people to wake up and pay attention to it. CARLSON: Has anyone explained what you were supposed to do in a situation where the police would not respond, they would not come to protect you despite the fact you pay them and private security wouldn’t come either, probably for fear of being sued? What were you supposed to do once people break in and start threatening you? MCCLOSKEY: What various commentators have suggested is we should have gone inside and film them with our cell phones. Well, do you want to have 300 people inside your house breaking stuff, setting fires and killing you or would you rather stop them when they are outside. We chose to stop them from coming in. CARLSON: What’s going to happen now? Do you have a fear of going to prison? MCCLOSKEY: You know, I don’t know. I have very little familiarity with criminal process. We have gotten support now from the White House on down. Governor Parson, there’s a senator, Eric Schmidt our Attorney General. It seems like the only person in the United States that thinks we did something wrong is our circuit attorney, but she’s the same person that let out of jail everybody that was responsible for the looting and fires and destruction following the George Floyd death in the city of St. Louis. The only people she wants to prosecute are the people that defended themselves against it and nobody else to my knowledge. CARLSON: So, you’ve been a target of crime. You haven’t backed down. You’ve gone on television repeatedly. People know where you live. And the state has now confiscated your firearms so you can’t protect yourself. On what grounds did they do that? Those were legally registered as far as I understand. MCCLOSKEY: I guess the technicality of the law is they have to determine whether or not the weapons were capable of being fatal or causing serious bodily harm. So they have to take them and test them and that sort of thing. There will be some revelations to come out about that but the bottom line is that the police, I’ve said this before, the police who came out to issue the warrant didn’t want to have to do it. They knew they were just doing their job. They were very polite about it but nonetheless, you’re right. They present the mob to our door and then strip us of our ability to defend against it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

