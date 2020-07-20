https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/whether-knows-not-will-leaving-pelosi-says-trump-may-fumigated-white-house-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday said President Trump may have to be “fumigated” out of the White House.

The Democrat-media complex exploded this weekend after President Trump refused to commit to the election results if he loses in November.

“I have to see. Look … I have to see,” Trump told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace during an interview on ”Fox News Sunday.” “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.” The Biden campaign responded: “The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

Pelosi slammed President Trump during an appearance on MSNBC.

“Whether he knows it or not, he will be leaving,” said Pelosi.

“I’m second in line to the presidency, and just last week, I had my regular continuation of government briefing,” the Speaker said. “This might interest you because as I say to them, this is never going to happen, God willing, it never will — but there is a process. It has nothing to do with if a certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there because the presidency is the presidency. It’s not geography or location.”

WATCH:

