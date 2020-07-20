https://pjmedia.com/election/stacey-lennox/2020/07/20/widespread-mail-in-voting-would-pour-gasoline-on-the-fires-already-raging-in-our-streets-n663239

Democrats are pushing mail-in voting for the November election using the pretext of COVID-19. Mail-in voting differs from absentee ballots because it requires no action on the part of the voter. Instead, it pushes ballots out to registered voters no matter how inaccurate the voter rolls are.

Commentator Tim Pool did a summary of some of the glaring issues with mail-in voting. Everything from a dead cat receiving a voter registration application to fraud prosecuted by the DOJ:

[embedded content]

A Disaster in the Making

Now there is an example of how disastrous a statewide or national election could be if mail-in voting is utilized at scale. At a minimum, it will delay results. Worst-case scenario, mail-in voting will cause widespread mistrust in the outcome of an election. Democrats know this and don’t care, even when it affects a primary for their own party.

In a June congressional primary in Queens, N.Y., nearly 20 percent of voters may have their ballots thrown out due to technical issues. From The Intercept:

As part of the effort to mitigate the exploding pandemic in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed voters toward casting their ballots by mail, which New Yorkers did in record numbers. But while hundreds of thousands of ballots were cast, there has been significantly less energy invested in counting those votes. The election was held on June 23, but more than three weeks later the state is nowhere near a final tally and is disenfranchising an extraordinary number of voters along the way. The fate of several critical elections hangs in the balance. Board of Election documents obtained by The Intercept show that in New York’s 12th Congressional District, which covers Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, 20 percent of mail-in ballots will be thrown out for a variety of reasons. The documents represent a “preliminary staff review” of ballots, and official decisions are ongoing.

According to the article, the primary reason ballots are being rejected is the lack of a postmark. This error is something the voter has no control over, yet it could cause their vote to be thrown out. The missing postmarks seem to be related to the fact that the return envelopes for ballots are postage-paid. Those envelopes are not typically postmarked.

Even though specific instructions were given to postmark ballots, many still fell through the cracks in some post offices or with particular clerks.

According to the article, 77,453 ballots were requested and 47,635 were returned. However, even some of those who requested ballots did not receive one.

Missing Ballots

According to City & State New York, informal phone banks and statements from several prominent New Yorkers indicate that not all requests for mail-in voting ballots were fulfilled. Some had ballots sent to the wrong address, and others were mailed and did not arrive before Election Day.

Missing and improperly postmarked ballots have left Representative Carolyn Maloney and her challenger, Suraj Patel, with a contested election outcome. It is likely that the result will remain disputed for the near future. Because of the volume of mail-in voting, those ballots are critical to the outcome. Queens Daily Eagle reported that in-person voting gave Maloney a slim 678-vote lead.

The candidates seem united in asking Governor Cuomo to update his executive order to allow ballots that are missing a postmark but were received before the deadline to be counted. Patel has filed a lawsuit against the Board of Elections, and several disenfranchised voters have joined. The counting of absentee ballots is ongoing, but it is not clear whose votes will be counted at this time.

A Catastrophic Failure on the National Level

Can you imagine what a nightmare this will be on a national level? Because state and local governments run elections, the individual lawsuits could number in the thousands and originate from either major candidate for president as well as any number of down-ballot races.

There was a preview of this as several races in California were reversed after harvested ballots were counted in 2018. As controversial as those outcomes were, it would look like a minor glitch compared to the failures that may occur in a national or statewide election with the widespread use of mail-in voting.

Mail-in Voting as a Strategy for Chaos?

These problems are affecting Democrat races. So why are Democrats ignoring the glaring and obvious issues? I think former Secretary of State John Kerry gave us a preview.

If people don’t have adequate access to the ballot, I mean that’s the stuff on which revolutions are built. If you begin to deny people the capacity of your democracy to work, even the Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, we have an inherent right to challenge that. And I’m worried that increasingly, people are disaffected.

Mail-in voting has led to widespread disenfranchisement in New York City. Why isn’t John Kerry worried about that? Because Russia collusion didn’t work and Democrats want to ensure voters lose confidence in the integrity of the November election should President Trump win. And they have been laying the groundwork for a revolution since election night 2016.

Here are the seven pillars for a successful so-called color revolution according to Michael McFaul, former ambassador to Russia:

A semi-autocratic rather that fully autocratic regime An unpopular incumbent A united and organized opposition An ability to quickly drive home the point that voting results were falsified Enough independent media to inform citizens about the falsified vote A political opposition capable of mobilizing tens of thousands or more demonstrators to protest electoral fraud Divisions among the regimes’ coercive forces

The Foundation Is Laid

Democrats and their allies in the corporate media have been trying to paint President Trump as autocratic and illegitimate since November 9, 2016. The #Resistance started in force on Inauguration Day. The corporate media will jump on any narrative the Democrats prefer.

The DNC and activist groups have been building a platform called the Action Network since 2016 to drive citizens into the streets. Recent protests have shown cracks between the president and retired military leaders and have placed police in opposition to some citizens. A questionable election result could pour gasoline on the fires already raging.

Widespread mail-in voting could destroy confidence in fair and free elections at a time when this institution could not be more critical. It is not clear that Democrats have any problem with challenging our 240-year history of peaceful transfers of power. They tried in 2016 and appear to be more determined in 2020 if they fail to gain power.

