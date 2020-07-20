https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/winn-dixie-grocery-stores-masks/2020/07/20/id/978046

As more grocery stores and retailers require shoppers to cover their faces to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Winn-Dixie is not joining the trend.

USA Today reports that the grocer will not mandate shoppers wear masks while inside their stores.

A spokesperson from the chain’s parent company Southeastern Grocers said it isn’t requiring face coverings during the pandemic to avoid “undue friction” between customers and store employees.

“We strongly encourage state officials to lead the way in regulating these type of safety mandates,” said Joe Caldwell, director of corporate communications at Southeastern Grocers told USA TODAY.

Winn-Dixie also is not requiring its employees to wear face masks, but is allowing it, according to a statement on the parent company’s website.

“We will continue to refine our processes and protocols in our stores, with health and safety as our guide, as long as this pandemic remains a threat,” the website states.

While masks may not be required, the supermarket has put mitigation measures in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the newspaper reports. Winn-Dixie installed floor decals and Plexiglass partitions at the checkout counter.

People have mixed feelings on Winn-Dixie’s position on masks. Some are ripping the decision, while others are praising the policy on social media.

