https://www.westernjournal.com/woman-paints-black-lives-matter-outside-trump-tower-says-re-fund-police/

The lives of black persons matter.

But the Black Lives Matter movement, which has grown into a collective of Marxists and other leftist ideologues, is aiming to take down the country and its founding principles.

The group is superfluous and divisive and operates under false pretenses.

Many of the group’s leaders also share radical views, and people who have spoken on behalf of the movement have gone on record stating that they believe that only some black lives are relevant.

Those lives only seem to be of importance retroactively after deadly encounters with police officers — which are actually quite a rare occurrence, relatively speaking.

TRENDING: Look on MSNBC Host’s Face Is Priceless as Experts Unanimously Agree US Should Reopen Schools

Black Lives Matter also doesn’t speak for all black people, including 29-year-old Bevelyn Beatty of Staten Island in New York City.

Beatty went viral online over the weekend after she defaced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s virtue-signaling Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Beatty, who is black, opposes the mural and others like it and loathes the Black Lives Matter movement and everything it stands for.

Apparently tired of watching leftists engage in vandalism and property destruction with impunity, the young woman took matters into her own hands and doused de Blasio’s mural with black paint.

Do you agree with Beatty’s decision to smear paint on Black Lives Matter murals? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

She fought fire with fire and was more than ready to face the consequences when she was cuffed by the police department she has vowed to defend.

“Re-fund the police,” she screamed with officers on her tail as she smeared paint on Fifth Avenue. “Jesus matters! We will never support Black Lives Matter.”

Her actions went viral on Twitter.

RELATED: Teen Vogue Now Telling Kids That a Night of Restful Sleep Is Part of Systemic Racism

“No. We’re not standing with Black Lives Matter. We want our police. Re-fund our police,” she also said prior to her 3 p.m. arrest in Manhattan.

This guy yelling at #bevelynbeatty really makes me mad. I can see how people get punched in the face for talking too much. pic.twitter.com/h2sa0gdqnA — 𝔸𝕩𝕖𝕝𝕣𝕠𝕕 🛥🇺🇸 (@RealDealAxelrod) July 18, 2020

She was charged with criminal mischief and released after a few hours Saturday, the New York Post reported.

She wasn’t bothered by being arrested by the officers who detained her, later praising them online.

Beatty also bragged that she struck two more Black Lives Matter murals, in Harlem and Brooklyn, the same day after she was arrested in what she described as an “all-nighter” on her Facebook page.

In Harlem, she wasn’t swayed when street critics reminded her she is black.

In Brooklyn, she had a simple message after dousing another mural in paint.

“Jesus matters. We’re taking our country back,” she said.

“We’re taking it back, and let me tell you something: The police need our help. They can’t stand alone. Don’t just sit by idly and watch your country go to the ground,” she went on. “Stand with your police force, vote for Trump, vote Republican, vote for Christians and stand up, Christians.”

Beatty is passionate about defending the men and women who police the streets of New York City amid the current crime wave.

She also won’t stand for being told she has to embrace a movement that doesn’t align with her political and spiritual beliefs simply because of the color of her skin.

As officers are attacked by criminals or undercut by politicians in New York City, they have an ally in Beatty.

Officers were forced to arrest her in front of Trump Tower, but that won’t stop her from standing with them, even if she has to use unconventional methods.

There’s certainly nothing polite about smearing buckets of paint on a public street.

But CNN’s Chris Cuomo said it best when he commented on protests last month.

“Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s little brother said.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo: “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” As riots and looting have broken out in cities across the country, this is the message the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo shares at the top of his show. pic.twitter.com/ZZ47zpyVlx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 3, 2020

Beatty is simply fighting back, and she’s playing by the left’s rules on cultural warfare.

She’s very bold.

She’s also winning.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

