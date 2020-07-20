https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/left-us-behind-u-s-resident-held-prisoner-iran-blasts-joe-biden/

A man who was held prisoner in Iran for years on allegations he had spied for the United States has called out presumed Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“You left us behind in Iran,” Nizar Zakka said on social media.

With all due respect Mr Biden, I don’t think you are well positioned to comment on this subject. I never comment on politics but this one was too much. You left us behind in Iran. Remember? Tehran? @FoxNews @IranHostages @HostageAlliance @SecPompeo @CNN @StateSPEHA @WHNSC https://t.co/evNwtOizqk — Nizar Zakka – نزار زكا (@FreeNizarZakka) July 14, 2020

According to Just the News, Zakka’s comment came after Biden had boasted of another man, Mohamed Amashah, returning home after “486 days in Egyptian prison for holding a protest sign.”

Biden charges that case involved “Trump’s ‘favorite dictator.'”

But Zakka said Biden is not “well positioned” to comment on the subject.

“I never comment on politics but this one was too much. You left us behind in Iran. Remember? Tehran?”

Zakka, a U.S. permanent resident, was released last year, arriving in Beirut on a plane with the chief of Lebanon’s General Security directorate, Abbas Ibrahim.

He was released following a request from Lebanon President Michel Aoun.

Zakka had been arrested while visiting Tehran in 2015 and was sentenced to 10 years for “anti-state” activity.

Zakka served as secretary-general of the Beirut-based Arab ICT Organisation, a group of information communications technology associations from 13 countries across the Arab world that has worked for the U.S. government.

He was in Tehran for the 20-15 International Conference and Exhibition on Women in Sustainable Development when he was taken into custody.

He actually was at the conference at the invitation of Shahindokht Molaverdi, who at the time was Iran’s vice-president on women and family affairs.

Men reportedly linked to the Revolutionary Guards took him into custody while he was en route to the airport to leave, and put him in the notorious Evin prison.

Biden had spoken out in a July 12 social media statement about Egypt’s release of medical student Mohamed Amashah after he was held for more month.

The Free Beacon indicated that Zakka’s remarks pertained to the Obama administration’s lack of a demand that Tehran release hostages amid diplomatic engagements prior to the nuclear deal with Iran.

