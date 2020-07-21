http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jYNrpBkx2A4/

At least 14 people are injured following a mass shooting outside of a funeral home in Chicago in yet another act of violence that has been plaguing the city. The incident coincides with Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) publicly rejecting President Trump’s assistance.

Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter confirmed that at least 14 were wounded in Chicago Tuesday evening after suspects in a black vehicle fired at a crowd outside of a funeral home in the city’s Gresham neighborhood:

Multiple people shot at 79th/Carpenter Spoke with people here who said they were inside a funeral home when the shots started. Spoke to a woman who had blood on her jeans. She didnt know whose blood it was. I’m told The funeral was for a shooting victim. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Aun75y7VZk — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 22, 2020

CBS Chicago reported:

Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said a black vehicle was heading west on 79th Street at 6:30 p.m., when people inside began firing at attendees of a funeral. The funeral was taking place at a funeral home at 1018 W. 79th St. The attendees of the funeral began firing back at the vehicle, which turned north on Carpenter Street and kept firing at people from the funeral before crashing midway down the block. The occupants got out and fled in multiple directions, Carter said.

The victims’ conditions were not immediately known, although there are reports of several victims in critical condition:

Police sources on scene tell @cbschicago at least 9-people in critical condition At least one person in custody pic.twitter.com/urcOlHvln5 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 22, 2020

The funeral service was for Donnie Weathersby,31, shot and killed Tuesday 7-14 at Stewart/74th. pic.twitter.com/ar6kpvIYiu — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) July 22, 2020

On Tuesday evening, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot publicly lambasted the president’s move to assist her city, which has experienced a surge of violence in recent days.

“Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents,” she declared:

Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020

Her defiant declaration followed reports of Trump’s decision to send 150 federal law enforcement agents to the Windy City as part of a greater effort to help curb the violence gripping the area.

Trump told reporters on Monday:

How about Chicago? I read the numbers were many people killed over the weekend. We’re looking at Chicago too. We’re looking at New York. Look at what’s going on. All run by Democrats, all run by very liberal Democrats. All run, really, by radical left. I’m going to do something — that, I can tell you. Because we’re not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore and all of these — Oakland is a mess. We’re not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats.

Twenty-five people were shot — three fatally — in Chicago on Monday alone, following a weekend that saw 50 people shot and over six killed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

