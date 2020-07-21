https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/actress-married-abc-news-star-says-watch-porn-kids/

Actress Ali Wentworth, the wife of George Stephanopoulos of ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” says she would watch porn with her husband and children.

The statement caused a Twitchy blogger to spew coffee over his computer

“Wakes up on Tuesday … Gets coffee… Spits out coffee all over the computer…” the commentary said of this:

Fox News reported Wentworth, star of the comedy TV series “Nightcap,” said she “would” watch porn with daughters Elliott, 17, and Harper, 15.

“In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way,” the 55-year-old said on a podcast called “The Dissenters,” with Mandana Davacni and Debra Messing.

“They are performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want,” she said.

“You can’t stop them, so I would watch it with them. I would look at the porn with them that one time, like, ‘They’re performing.'”

Fox reported Wentworth “has been known to embarrass her daughters when it comes to the topic of sex” by boasting of her frequent sex with her husband.

A Twitter user reacted:

“Parents should watch porn with their kids” Says the wife of @GStephanopoulos A prominent political commentator As she explains that kids should not watch porn alone as they might get confused about sex Her solution? Watch the pornography w/ your kids https://t.co/2FHcl5IFn5 — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 21, 2020

The article compares looking at porn with your kids as the same thing as browsing social media with them — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 21, 2020

Said the Twitchy blogger: “Looking at porn IS NOT the same as scrolling through social media with your kid.”

