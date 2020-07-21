https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/al-jazeera-reporter-claims-not-call-kayleigh-mcenany-lying-bitch-said-okay-dont-want-engage-video/

A liberal reporter on Tuesday appeared to call Kayleigh McEnany a “lying bitch” during a press briefing.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shut down Al Jazeera White House Correspondent Kimberly Halkett and told her that she already asked two questions.

“You’ve gotten two questions which is more than some of your colleagues,” McEnany said as she called on another reporter.

It sounded like the reporter responded with, “I think you’re a lying bitch”

WATCH:

WATCH: Reporter appears to call White House @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany a “lying bitch.” pic.twitter.com/BLCISlaAbp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 21, 2020

Kimberly Halkett said: To be clear, what I said was, “Okay, you don’t want to engage.”

Thanks @JackPosobiec I appreciate you, and others, who take the time to listen to the audio, and reflect it accurately. Again, to be clear, what I said was, “Okay, you don’t want to engage.” https://t.co/n9dcaoMXeq — Kimberly Halkett (@KimberlyHalkett) July 21, 2020

