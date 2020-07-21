https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/disgraceful-san-francisco-giants-players-manager-kneel-national-anthem-mlb-defends-protesting-players/

Citizen Free Press reported that the professional baseball players and coaches of the San Francisco Giants took a knew today during the playing of our National Anthem:

The San Francisco Giants manager and several coaches and team members took a knee during the national anthem before their first exhibition game in the Bay Area on Monday night.

Manager Gabe Kapler and members of the coaching staff joined players Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, and Jaylin Davis and coaches Antoan Richardson and Justin Viele in taking a knee, according to NBC Bay Area. Shortstop Brandon Crawford stood between Richardson and Davis and placed his hands on their shoulders in an apparent sign of support.

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Illegal Immigrants From 2020 Census Count For the Purpose of Congressional Representation

The Giants did not announce before the game against the Oakland A’s at Oakland Coliseum that some members would kneel, but Kapler, who was hired in November, said he had informed the team of his plans.