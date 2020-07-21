https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/at-another-time-biden-hurries-off-stage-ignores-reporter-refuses-to-answer-questions-at-delaware-campaign-event-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday ventured out of his basement and spoke at a campaign event in Newcastle, Delaware.

Biden rarely leaves his Delaware basement and when he does, he stays close to home. He’s feeble and scared.

Biden unveiled a Socialist economic recovery proposal as part of his “Build Back Better” plan.

Joe Biden is a far left radical who has adopted a dangerous $2 trillion Communist Climate Change plan from AOC and embraced redirecting funding from police departments to radical groups.

However, Biden refuses to answer any questions from reporters.

All Biden does is read from a teleprompter for a few minutes, close his notebook and walk away without answering any questions.

“Thank you for listening. I look forward to having your questions at another time, but I’m off to another event,” Biden said as he hurried off stage.

Reporters yelled questions at Biden, however, he ignored them and walked away.

WATCH:

Joe Biden REFUSES to take questions from reporters. Biden’s handlers seem to have him well-trained to hurry off stage before he says anything off script. pic.twitter.com/BlagGYz3ZU — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) July 21, 2020

Biden did the exact same thing at a campaign event in Delaware last week.

Reporters wanted to ask Biden questions after he concluded his speech.

“Mr. Vice President, time for a few questions?” a reporter asked as Biden closed his notebook and walked off stage.

