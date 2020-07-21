https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/07/21/austins-democrat-rule-is-racking-up-a-body-count-n669143

Austin, TX Mayor Steve Adler and the entire city council support “defund the police” and have cut APD’s budget over $11 million.

Austin and Travis County voters have handed power to leftist activists who campaigned on prosecuting police and halting prosecution of many crimes.

Austin has become a violent city. Three people have been murdered in Austin just in the past week.

Police said the incident happened in the 1200 block of Bonnie Brae Street, near East Rundberg Lane and Interstate Highway 35, at about 1:50 p.m.

According to police, officers arrived and found a man unconscious in his vehicle. He had sustained trauma to his body after a shooting, police said. EMS responded to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at about 2:15 p.m. The deceased was identified as Dettrick Dwayne Arnold Harris, 20.

Murder #2 — July 19.

Police officials said Sunday that a 20-year-old Black man died after an early-morning shooting in North Austin. At 1:36 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls about a shooting in the parking lot of Pinstack bowling alley. Officers later found a man behind the steering wheel of his vehicle. The man was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:13 a.m., police said. The victim was identified as Trevon Jaquis Mize-Ellison.

He was 20 years old, and apparently was an innocent bystander to an argument that turned into a gunfight.

Murder #3 — July 20.

Police responded at 2:50 a.m. to a 911 call about an injured woman in the 1400 block of East 51st Street, which is west of Berkman Drive near Interstate 35. When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Karen Sue Henson with “severe trauma to her body” outside Delwood Apartments. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took Henson to Dell Seton Medical Center but she was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m. Witnesses told detectives that Henson heard a noise outside her window and went to check it out. Hanson was known for helping the homeless in her community.

There will be no marches for any of these victims. The mayor and city council are too busy denying police and other first responders overtime pay they did give to other city employees.

Austin usually averages around 25 to 50 homicides in a year. It had 47 in 2019. It has already had 27 just a little over halfway through 2020, including the three in the past week.