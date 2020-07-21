https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/biden-aide-caught-long-history-sexist-messages/

The head of strategic communications for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has a long history of “sexist messages on social media.”

Fox News reported the messages by Kmau M. Marshall were deleted almost as soon as the network’s story appeared, but Fox kept images of them.

They began Christmas Eve 2011 when he “expressed his affection for ‘power women’ – as long as she ‘know[s] her place’ and he can ‘where (sic) the pants.'”

The Biden campaign didn’t respond, the report said.

TRENDING: Fake news exposed: Establishment media caught flat-out lying about McEnany ‘science’ quote

Fox News said the social media posts “are the latest example of a top Biden staffer undercutting the former vice president’s public messaging.”

On Friday, Fox News reported a supervising videographer on the campaign, Sara Pearl, called for defunding the police and tweeted a meme mocking officers as worse than “pigs.”

Fox said Marshall almost immediately deleted many of his posts, and he didn’t not respond to a request for comment.

The messages appear to be a “long-running pattern,” the report said.

Does the Democratic Party really have the best interests of women at heart? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (4 Votes)

Among his statements:

“Are all women crazy????”

“Nice guys finish last because they make sure their girl comes first,” he also wrote.

“It’s unattractive when a girl doesn’t act classy & does not know how to control her feelings.”

“I kinda like Powerful Women.”

He also referred several times to “no homo” and said he talks only to “CLASSY women.”

He warned “sour, angry women” to keep their distance from him and his future “Girl Friend/Wife.”

The report said Marshall was hired by the campaign in April 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile, and previously worked in Democratic congressional politics.

Marshall reflected on his career in an interview last year with PR Week.

“In all honesty, I don’t have a regrettable career moment. It hasn’t been perfect, but it hasn’t been bad either,” he said. “If anything, I would say I had some great teachable moments where I’ve learned and gotten better. Also, I’m still getting better with time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

