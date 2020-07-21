https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/EXE-GEN-GLOBALMACR-GOV/2020/07/21/id/978344

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is still under consideration to be Biden’s running mate, the Democratic nominee told a television station in the state on Tuesday.

The Democratic nominee responded with a simple “yes” when asked whether Whitmer was still on his list. He also described Michigan as “incredibly” important to his campaign.

Biden is leading Trump by almost 8 percentage points in the battleground state, according to the average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics.

Biden offered some other hints about his selection process this week, saying Monday that four Black women are on his list. The lawyers working on vetting the candidates have begun to brief him on what they’ve found in their research.

