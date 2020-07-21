https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/black-espn-anchor-alleges-network-excluded-race-special-not-crazed-leftist/

Sportscenter anchor Sage Steele has made a complaint with EPSN management regarding the network’s black based special titled Undefeated that aired in late June. Steele, a bi racial woman, was apparently uninvited from participating in the show because she doesn’t carry water for the liberals. Apparently walking away from the democrats means she isn’t black enough to comment about black issues, but somehow the other rich and famous people on ESPN are totally down with what happens in black communities.

Outkick.com reports:

In late June, ESPN aired a special in primetime entitled The Undefeated Presents Time for Change: We Won’t be Defeated, reflecting on the sports world after the killing of George Floyd. According to a report by Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal, Sage Steele told ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro that she believes she was frozen out of this special by anchors Elle Duncan and Michael Eaves, and that she felt this was reflective of a divisive work environment. Per the WSJ story: TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Illegal Immigrants From 2020 Census Count For the Purpose of Congressional Representation Ms. Steele said colleagues told her she was considered for the special by the executive in charge, Michael Fountain, until two of the other on-air personalities involved, Elle Duncan and Michael Eaves, complained, saying Ms. Steele wouldn’t be accepted by what they considered the Black community, according to the person familiar with her account to management. This wasn’t a story just built around background sourcing. Steele went on the record for it, telling the WSJ in a statement: “I found it sad for all of us that any human being should be allowed to define someone’s ‘Blackness.’ Growing up biracial in America with a Black father and a white mother, I have felt the inequities that many, if not all Black and biracial people have felt—being called a monkey, the ‘n’ word, having ape sounds made as I walked by—words and actions that all of us know sting forever. Most importantly, trying to define who is and isn’t Black enough goes against everything we are fighting for in this country, and only creates more of a divide.”

Steele has taken heat in the past for saying that black folks don’t practice diversity, sparring with crazed leftist ESPN personality Jamele Hill, and saying that the worst racism she experiences is from other black folks.

She told Huffington Post “I’m experiencing stereotypes even to this day, from both sides. Sometimes it’s even tougher — and the words and comments are uglier — from black people … I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been called a sellout for marrying a white man and for having kids that look white.”

This has, of course, led to her being ostracized by the “black community,” as the The Root wrote back in 2017:

Sage Steele-ing is when a black person allows a white person to touch her hair. Sage Steele-ing is complaining that a protest against the killing of unarmed black men, women and children is un-American. Sage Steele-ing is bitching on social media about how a protest against the worst president ever is totally messing up one’s travel plans. And, now, Sage Steele-ing is her claiming that the worst racism she’s ever experienced is from black people. During a panel discussion at Under Our Skin, a forum to discuss tough issues on race, Steele said: There are times that I believe that we, as African Americans, can be hypocritical, and that is to not look ourselves in the mirror when we are saying certain things and blaming other groups for one thing when we are doing the exact same thing. … The worst racism that I have received [as a biracial woman married to a white man], and I mean thousands and thousands over the years, is from black people, who in my mind thought would be the most accepting because there has been that experience. … But even as recent[ly] as the last couple of weeks, the words that I have had thrown at me I can’t repeat here, and it’s 99 percent from people with my skin color. But if a white person said those words to me, what would happen? … How do we, [with Christianity] as our foundation, address this honestly with each other and these communities? Because to me, if we don’t start with ourselves in any issue, how can you point the fingers at somebody else?

Apparently the quip about her daring to allow a f***ing white male to touch her hair was a spot on ESPN with MMA fighter Chael Sonnen.

BlackSportsOnline.com has also joined in mocking her:

Sage Steele colleagues didn’t lie. Sage has said over the past couple of years. 1- Black people are more racist than white people.

2- Criticized black players for kneeling.

3- We should praise her white husband for marrying a black woman.

4- Praise her white mother for dealing with a black man. Those are just a few of the things she has said. It isn’t a big secret what other black people think of her at ESPN, so why are you snitching to management about something you already know about? I find this to be hilarious considering how often she wants to remind everyone she isn’t black she is MIXED. She threw her black colleagues Elle Duncan and Michael Eaves under the bus in an effort to get them punished for basically telling the truth.

Others took to twitter to drag her:

It probably was a wise decision to leave Sage Steele out of this discussion. That would be like adding Jason Whitlock. https://t.co/1InWJRkuJB — Will Thomas (@no1important701) July 21, 2020

Why would the black community include Sage Steele whos a bedwench sambo house slave on race relations? — flex (@flex56925094) July 21, 2020

we never rocked wit that sage steele shit . no we not tryna hear what you gotta say on race relations or whats goin on right now…..tell her go to candance owens show to get rocks off — original sauce qb (@Qbdaproblem) July 21, 2020

Sage Steele is the typical mixed race girl/guy who spent too much time with the white side of her family and not enough with the black side. Not a exactly racist. Her thing is more like bigotry IYGWIS. But she has absolutely no understanding of what it’s like to actually be black — Ya boi Ced (@ceddie_stl) July 21, 2020

All of this is odd, because just five months ago BlackExcellence.com wrote a glowing biography article on Steele, chronicling her background and upbringing, how she rose to the heights she’s climbed to, and what she’s been able to accomplish. So she was totally black and worthy of praise then, but all of a sudden isn’t black enough now.

All of this sort of proves her point.

Or as Joe Biden would say, she’s not black if she’s not voting for him.

But she’s also getting support from other black folks who walked away:

Diversity of thought is more important than diversity of complexion. “The best way to have a good idea is to have a lot of ideas.” -Dr. Pauling Keep Fighting @sagesteele #SageSteele 🇺🇸 — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

