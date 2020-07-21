https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-14-people-shot-near-chicago-funeral-home-feds-planning-to-deploy-to-city

Over a dozen people were shot near a funeral home in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon as a group of people left a funeral.

“People in a black vehicle opened fire on the group as they left the funeral, [First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter] said … at least 60 shell casings were found at the scene,” The Chicago Sun Times reported. “Fourteen people were being treated at five area hospitals, Carter said. Police said their conditions were unknown, while Chicago fire officials said at least 11 of them were listed in serious-to-critical condition.”

The news comes after Chicago Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted: “Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents.”

Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020

“Chicago may see an influx of federal agents as soon as this week as President Donald Trump readies to make good on repeated pledges he would try to tamp down violence here,” the Chicago Tribune reported. “U.S. Department of Homeland Security, for example, is crafting plans to deploy about 150 federal agents to the city this week, the Chicago Tribune has learned.”

The Tribune added, “The Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, agents are set to assist other federal law enforcement and Chicago police in crime-fighting efforts, according to sources familiar with the matter, though a specific plan on what the agents will be doing — and what their limits would be — had not been made public.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

