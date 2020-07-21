https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-fire-police-responding-reports-documents-burned-consulate-general-china-texas/

The Houston police and fire department are at the Consulate General of China responding to reports of documents being burned in the courtyard.

The Houston Police began receiving reports of documents being burned just after 8 p.m. local time at the consulate in Texas.

A video taken by a witness shows the papers being burned.

Video sent in by a KPRC (Houston news) viewer shows the fires in the courtyard of the Chinese consulate pic.twitter.com/V8IeqoZlek — intelwave 🌺🌸 (@inteldotwav) July 22, 2020

Breaking: Houston police are responding to reports that documents are being burned in the courtyard of the Consulate General of China in Houston. There is a huge police and fire department presence at the scene. (via @KPRC2) pic.twitter.com/rY2557jqgp — Porter Medium (@PorterMedium) July 22, 2020

“A small amount of smoke could be seen and smelled from outside. Dozens of Houston first responders are at the scene,” Click2Houston reports.

This is a developing story and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as they become available.

