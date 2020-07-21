https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-houston-fire-police-responding-to-reports-of-documents-being-burned-at-chinese-consulate-general

Officials from the Houston Fire Department and Houston Police Department are responding to reports that documents are being set on fire in the courtyard at the Chinese Consulate-General in Houston.

“Houston police say they began receiving the reports that documents were being burned just after 8 p.m. at 3417 Montrose Boulevard where the Consulate General of China is located,” Click 2 Houston reported. “A small amount of smoke could be seen and smelled from outside. Dozens of Houston first responders are at the scene.”

.@HoustonFire and @houstonpolice are responding to reports of documents being burned at the Consulate General of China on 3417 Montrose Boulevard. Here’s what the scene looks like there right now. pic.twitter.com/grUHhqmUz4 — KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) July 22, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

