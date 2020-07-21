https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-president-trump-signs-executive-order-banning-illegal-immigrants-2020-census-count-purpose-congressional-representation/

President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning illegal aliens from 2020 Census count for the purpose of Congressional representation.

BREAKING: President Trump has signed an Executive Order Banning Illegal Immigrants from 2020 Census count for the purpose of Congressional representation. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 21, 2020

Via The Associated Press:

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.

Last year the Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration’s move to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Chief Justice Roberts sided with liberals — shocker!

The census is taken every 10 years and is used to allot seats to the US House of Representatives in addition to distributing almost $1 trillion in federal funds.

This is why DNC Chair Tom Perez freaked out on Tuesday and slammed Trump.

“There is no end to Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda,” said Tom Perez, chairman of the DNC. “First, he tried to put a citizenship question on the census but got blocked by the Supreme Court. Now he’s back at it with an unconstitutional order that has no purpose other than to silence and disempower Latino voices and communities of color.”

