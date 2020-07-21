http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/udFvlq9ZDWE/

Bret Easton Ellis is teaming up with fellow novelist Irvine Welsh to pen a drama series that lampoons the journalism profession in the United States.

With a working title American Tabloid, the satirical show is expected to follow the staff of a weekly American publication whose lack of ethics and political correctness makes for a volatile combination, according to an announcement released Tuesday from the British production company Burning Wheel Productions.

American Tabloid will follow a “rambunctious cavalcade of pranksters, con men and rapscallions — in other words, journalists — being brought together from across the globe to change not only the landscape but the power of the press forever from scandalous rumor to political puppetry.”

Bret East Ellis — whose novels Less Than Zero and American Psycho were both turned into movies — is a rare Hollywood talent who regularly questions left-wing orthodoxy when it comes to President Donald Trump and who openly reviles woke culture.

“The Left, it seems, does not want to engage with the Right. They just want to attack. And this is what is dismantling them — making them seem like petulant babies, increasingly desperate and flailing into space, throwing anything at the wall to see if it’ll stick to take Trump down,” Ellis said in his podcast in 2018.

Irvine Welsh is best known for his novel Trainspotting, which was also turned into a movie.

“To do this production justice we always knew we would require writers who don’t hold back and go way further than most would dare,” said Shelley Hammond of Burning Wheel.

