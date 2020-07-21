http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/v1MYzO7pgbs/

Irvine Welsh and Bret Easton Ellis are set to team up on a satirical drama series about America’s tabloid press culture, according to UK producer Burning Wheel Productions.

Working title American Tabloid, the show will chronicles a weekly publication across decades, a place where political correctness, morals and ethics are left firmly at the door. Producers said the deal for the pair to co-create the project was being firmed up and development would begin shortly.

Burning Wheel previously teamed with Welsh on feature Creation Stories, which was executive produced by Danny Boyle and tells the life of British music industry Svengali Alan McGee.

“To do this production justice we always knew we would require writers who don’t hold back and go way further than most would dare,” said producer Shelley Hammond. “We are just beyond delighted that we are ready to agree a deal to make this happen with the incredible talent of Bret and Irvine. This would be the first time the two have collaborated professionally – and with the support to allow creative freedom we are confident spectacular things will happen.”

