Redwood City, California scrubbed their “Black Lives Matter” mural on Broadway Street for the 4th of July celebration.

But the city scrubbed the street sign away but only after a local attorney asked to put her own sign on the street since it was an open forum.

Hero Maria Rutenberg told local officials she wanted to paint MAGA 2020 on the street.

City officials then scrubbed away the BLM sign in the middle of the night.

CBS Local reported:

Many communities across the country are displaying “Black Lives Matter” street murals. Redwood City was one of them until last week when the city quietly removed it. Redwood City resident Dan Pease got permission from city officials to paint the “Black Lives Matter” sign on Broadway as part of a Fourth of July public art celebration. The city even supplied him with yellow poster board paint to do it. “Because we were using the poster board paint that would eventually deteriorate over time, my understanding from them was that the mural would last as long as the paint lasted,” Pease explained. But, last Thursday, the city washed the sign away after being contacted by local real estate attorney Maria Rutenburg, who said that if the street was now a public forum, she wanted a sign of her own reading “MAGA 2020.” “I saw “Black Lives Matter” sign appearing on Broadway Street on the asphalt and I figured that’s gonna be a new public space, open for discussion, and I wanted to get my message out, too.” Rutenburg said.

