http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8YHtwXgHQAI/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara reacted to the shootout that took place during a funeral in the city by stating that Cook County’s justice system “is totally broken” and its dysfunction has emboldened criminals and is leading to a “bloodbath in the street” and commented on his dispute with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) over requesting federal law enforcement assistance for the city stating that Lightfoot is running “the Titanic into an iceberg, intentionally.”

Catanzara said that criminals are emboldened because “they know there’s no consequences. The justice system in Cook County is totally broken. All the way from the President Preckwinkle (D), to Kim Foxx (D) the prosecutor, to Tom Dart (D) the Sheriff, to Tim Evans the Chief Judge. They have no idea what real justice is. And that’s basically — the bloodbath in the street is the result.”

Catanzara also criticized Lightfoot by stating that she has “literally run the Titanic into an iceberg, intentionally.” He also stated that it’s hypocritical for Lightfoot to say federal agents don’t know the city because they’re outsiders, when Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown isn’t from Chicago.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

