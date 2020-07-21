https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/christian-adoption-agency-challenges-state-hostility-faith/

Reversing a lower court, an appeals court ruled evidence of state “hostility” to faith must be investigated in a lawsuit by a Christian adoption agency challenging a New York state requirement that it place children with same-sex couples.

Representing New Hope Family Services, the Alliance Defending Freedom said Tuesday the Second Circuit Court of Appeals issued a “resounding victory” for the agency.

The court reversed a district court’s decision to dismiss the case against New York officials who barred the agency from placing children in homes.

The appeals court said the “need for adoption services in New York, whether public or private, is undeniably great.”

The pleadings “raise a plausible suspicion that [the state] acted with hostility toward New Hope because of the latter’s religious beliefs,” the court said.

The case now goes back to the district court.

“Every child deserves a permanent home with loving parents,” said ADF spokesman John Bursch.

He said New Hope’s faith-based services “do nothing to interfere with other adoption providers, but banishing it means fewer kids will find permanent homes, fewer adoptive parents will ever welcome their new child, and fewer birth parents will enjoy the exceptional support that New Hope has offered for decades.”

“Additionally, government officials are not being neutral when they single out religious organizations for hostile treatment based on their beliefs about marriage,” he said. “That’s a flagrant violation of the U.S. Constitution.”

The appeals court said the complaint and other claims “plausibly allege that New Hope would be compelled to speak or associated in violation of those beliefs if the regulation in question were enforced.”

The court pointed out that the agency was granted permission by the state to operate perpetually and that it takes no government funding from the state.

The opinion confirmed that the evidence so far in the case does not permit a court to conclude, “as a matter of law, that [state] actions in promulgating and enforcing the regulation at issue were neutral and not informed by hostility toward certain religious beliefs.”

The Supreme Court, the ruling noted, has said the religious clauses of the Constitution “aim to foster a society in which people of all beliefs can live together harmoniously,” not a society devoid of religious beliefs and symbols.

The court explained that when the law was adopted, the governor himself assured that no agency would be forced to violate its beliefs, and it was only a few years ago that the rule-making process took that step.

The agency, for years, has excused itself and referred same-sex couples to other agencies where they are able to obtain full services.

That way, the agency argued, no applicant is denied services.

The court found that the state’s requirment that New Hope serve unmarried and same-sex duos directly “raise a sufficient suspicion of hostility.”

The state said New Hope could “compromise” or close.

ADF said the New York State Office of Children and Family Services “singled out the religious nonprofit for its policy prioritizing the placement of children it serves in homes with a married mother and father.”

In its ruling in favor of New Hope, the Second Circuit concluded, ADF said, “that the district court should not have dismissed the lawsuit because the adoption provider’s arguments demonstrate that the government’s regulation may not have been neutral and may instead have been ‘informed by hostility toward certain religious beliefs.'”

The U.S. Supreme Court has stated “many who deem same-sex marriage to be wrong reach that conclusion based on decent and honorable religious or philosophical premises, and neither they nor their beliefs are disparaged here.”

It said that those who adhere to religious doctrines may “continue to advocate with utmost, sincere conviction that, by divine precepts, same-sex marriage should not be condoned.”

The case is part of the fallout of the Supreme Court’s establishment of a right to same-sex marriage in 2015. Along with adoption agencies, states have launched discrimination cases against Christian wedding-cake artists, photographers, venue operators and others.

New Hope has placed more than 1,000 children in adoptive homes since it was founded in 1965.

“It is plainly a serious step to order an authorized adoption agency such as New Hope—operating without complaint for 50 years, taking no government funding, successfully placing approximately 1,000 children, and with adoptions pending or being supervised—to close all its adoption operations,” the Second Circuit wrote.

