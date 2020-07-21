https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/chuck-schumer-says-president-trump-threat-public-health-video/

Senator Chuck Schumer (Democrat – New York) attacked President Trump from the Senate floor on Tuesday.

The Minority leader called President Trump a “threat to public health.”

Andrew Cuomo is the hero of the left.

New York state and Governor Cuomo had THE WORST Coronavirus death ratio in the world — higher than any state (except New Jersey) and higher than ANY COUNTRY!!

President Trump stopped travel from China in January — something NO world leader had done at the time.
Trump was ridiculed for this.
Joe Biden called him a xenophobic for the move.

Chuck Schumer is a disgrace.

