https://www.dailywire.com/news/cuomo-admits-we-made-a-lot-of-mistakes-in-state-response-to-coronavirus-ignores-nursing-home-mandate

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) oversaw the worst coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., yet has been universally praised by left-leaning media outlets for his handling of the pandemic. New York saw more deaths than any other state, with more than 6,400 nursing home residents dying after Cuomo’s administration ordered the facilities to accept COVID-positive patients that were “medically stable.”

The media has done everything it can to shield Cuomo from criticism over his administration’s decision and allowed him to blame the workers at the nursing homes for spreading the virus and killing patients.

While being honored by Savannah, Georgia Mayor Van Johnson – a Democrat – Cuomo admitted that his administration “made a lot of mistakes,” but learned from them.

“It is hard. We made a lot of mistakes, but if we learn from half of the mistakes we made in doing it we are the wiser for it,” Cuomo said, as reported by the New York Post.

The outlet noted that Cuomo did not mention any specific “mistakes,” such as the nursing home policy.

“We got assaulted by the COVID virus in New York,” Cuomo said before acknowledging the state wasn’t shut down until three weeks after the first confirmed coronavirus case. “The numbers just exploded on us.”

Cuomo has blamed others for the state’s high case and death rates. Even as The New York Times tried to downplay Cuomo’s role in the nursing home deaths, the outlet couldn’t ignore the detrimental effect the mandate had on patients. The outlet referred to the 6,400 deaths as “one of the most tragic facets of the coronavirus pandemic,” ignoring that those deaths could have been largely avoided if Cuomo hadn’t forced facilities to take coronavirus-positive patients whether the facility was equipped to care for them or not.

The Times, earlier this month, claimed it was “Republican lawmakers using the deaths to try to undermine Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, who has largely been praised for helping New York State to rein in the outbreak.”

The outlet accepted without question the New York State Department of Health’s report absolving itself of blame for the nursing home deaths following its mandate. The report instead blamed the 37,500 nursing home workers who may have been infected and unknowingly passed the disease onto patients. They report merely speculated that an untold number of workers were affected, ignoring that the workers could hardly be blamed when state leaders were telling them it was fine to continue living as normal.

Despite all these shortcomings and more, Savannah Mayor Johnson gave Cuomo a key to the city, saying, “New York State literally went from worst to first and they have shown the entire country and the entire world the way to do this right.”

“Just your presence gives us hope,” Johnson added.

New York is only first now because the virus killed so many vulnerable people already. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been praising the violent riots and protests that have brought thousands of people into the streets – many not wearing face masks. Cuomo has done nothing to quell the demonstrations. De Blasio continues to blame family gatherings for spreading the virus instead of the protests.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

