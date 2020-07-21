http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/_T8xHRAZz4Q/

Kanye West is holed up and surrounded by security in a “bunker’’ on his ranch in Wyoming, according to a report Tuesday — while tweeting about visits from people such as comedian Dave Chappelle.

“The world needs a smile. You know, we need some joy,’’ West says in a 1:40 video clip posted to Twitter around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday while standing with Chappelle and three other men against a rustic background.

Chappelle replies, “Brotherhood is real, love is real.’’

When West chides the funnyman for being too serious and not providing him with a joke, Chappelle explains that he’s “still on my first cup of coffee.”

West wrote above the video, “THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE”

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, and her famous reality-TV clan fear that the rapper business mogul-turned-presidential candidate has gone off the rails after his speech at a bizarre campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, insiders have told Page Six.

West told the crowd that the couple considered aborting their first child, daughter North, and also trashed famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

He tweeted Monday night, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie ‘Get Out’ because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.“ The flick involves whites taking over black people’s minds.

West added, “NBC locked up Bill Cosby,” referring to the former network superstar now in prison for sexual assault.

West has fled to the couple’s sprawling, multimillion-dollar ranch in Cody because “he’s very paranoid and is convinced he needs ‘protection’ from Kim and [her mom] Kris — even though they’re only trying to help him,” a source told Britain’s The Sun.

“Kanye’s surrounded himself with a small group of people he trusts, and he doesn’t trust Kim or her family,” the source said.

“There’s an underground bunker, a panic room originally built for the family to go to in an emergency, stocked up with food.”

Sources close to Kanye and Kim told Page Six on Tuesday that they don’t know if the marriage can survive West’s latest apparent bipolar episode.

The entire family is standing by him, but “it’s really bad”, an insider said, adding, “The guy’s having a terrible episode.”

Still, “everyone has such compassion for him right now. Anger is not a motivation.

“The family is trying to work out what to do and hoping that this nightmare will be over soon and they can get Kanye into treatment.”

When Kanye is in good health, he’s “super lovely and connected,” but when he has one of his episodes, “it’s terrible,” the source said.

“The sad thing is that when he recovers, he realizes what he’s done, and he apologizes.”

