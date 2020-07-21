https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/steny-hoyer-ted-yoho-aoc-twitter/2020/07/21/id/978299

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., ripped Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., for allegedly bashing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and calling her profane names, Fox News reported.

“The comments related to me were despicable,” Hoyer said. “Unacceptable. Mr. Yoho owes not only the Congresswoman an apology, but an apology on the floor of the House.”

He said Yoho was acting like a “bully.”

“It was the antithesis to John Lewis,” Hoyer said. “It needs to be sanctioned.”

Yoho reportedly got into a fiery exchange with the Democrat lawmaker from New York at the Capitol.

The Hill reports the two lawmakers were walking opposite ways on a set of stairs when Yoho called AOC “disgusting” over comments she made about crime rates in New York City going up because of the pandemic and poverty and not because of a lack of policing.

Yoho said she was “out of your freaking mind.” She replied his comments were “rude” before Yoho called her an expletive name.

Ocasio-Cortez posted about her interaction with Yoho on Twitter:

“I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, ‘b—–s’ get stuff done.”

She also accused Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, of “yelling at me too, about ‘throwing urine.'”

Williams’ communications director Heather Douglass disputed the allegation.

“The Congressman did not participate in the exchange between Congressman Yoho and Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, nor did he hear what was said in their conversation,” she told Fox News. “Any comments overheard or attributed to Congressman Williams were part of a separate conversation that he and Congressman Yoho were having. Congressman Williams would have immediately condemned that type of language towards any colleague.”

