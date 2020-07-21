https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/liberal-reporter-call-kayleigh-mcenany-lying-bitch-national-tv-white-house-press-briefing-video/
A liberal reporter on Tuesday appeared to call Kayleigh McEnany a “lying bitch” during a press briefing.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shut down the liberal reporter and told her that she already asked two questions.
“You’ve gotten two questions which is more than some of your colleagues,” McEnany said as she called on another reporter.
“I think you’re a lying bitch” the reporter said in response.
WATCH:
More footage of the reporter:
