http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2h6YXeJOXSA/
President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to renewed player protests at sporting events during the national anthem.
“Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2020
Trump commented after several team members of the San Francisco Giants took a knee on Monday night during the national anthem prior to a game hosted by the Oakland Athletics.
The team’s Twitter account played video of the protest with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.
#BlackLivesMatter
pic.twitter.com/cypjLQfoIZ
— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 21, 2020
Major League Baseball’s Twitter account also posted a video of the protest, defending the Giants players who participated.
Members of the @SFGiants kneel during the National Anthem. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/QbvAvCZiEs
— MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2020
“It has never been about the military or the flag. The players and coaches are using their platforms to peacefully protest,” MLB responded to a critic of the protest video. “Supporting human rights is not political.”
The White House