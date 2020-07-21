http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zNlgp2-Ka1o/

President Donald Trump acknowledged Tuesday that the rising cases of coronavirus would probably get worse.

“It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better, something I don’t like saying about things but that’s the way it is,” Trump said.

The president spoke at a press conference on Tuesday to address the flare-ups of the virus happening across the country.

Trump also urged Americans to protect the elderly and asked young Americans to avoid packed bars.

“We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings, be safe and be smart,” he said.

He also asked Americans to wear masks if they were unable to properly distance themselves socially.

“Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they’ll have an effect, and we need everything we can get,” he said.

The president repeated that the United States had done more tests than any other country, but acknowledged that the volume of testing may have slowed the flow of the test results.

He promised that there would no longer be any shutdowns, reminding Americans that the original shutdown was to help America prepare for the pandemic and keep hospitals from being overrun.

“A permanent shutdown was really never an option in terms of what we’re doing right now,” he said. “This would be completely unsustainable.”

He said that Americans have had time to understand more about the virus and promised that therapeutics and vaccines were on the way.

“Nobody’s going to maybe ever fully understand it,” he said. “But we’ll end up with a cure. We’ll end up with therapeutics. We’ll end up with a vaccine very soon, all three.”

