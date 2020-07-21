https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rnc-donald-trump-Jr-new-book-liberal-privilege/2020/07/21/id/978257

If you donate at least $75 to the Republican National Committee, you will receive a copy of Donald Trump Jr.’s new book.

The RNC will purchase preordered copies of “Liberal Privilege” to give to donors, Republican officials told The Hill.

The book is scheduled to come out in August when the Republican National Convention will take place in Jacksonville, Fla.

“Don Jr.’s first book was a fundraising powerhouse for the party, and we have no doubt this book will be the same,” RNC spokeswoman Mandi Merritt told The Hill. “His books are highly popular with donors across the country, and the money raised will help us deliver victories in November.”

The RNC previously purchased nearly $100,000 worth of copies of Trump Jr.’s first book, “Triggered.” RNC officials told Politico that offering donors a copy was an effective fundraising tool that brought in $1 million in donations.

“While I was offered a generous book deal by my previous publishers, I turned it down and decided to self-publish,” Trump Jr. said in a statement provided by the RNC. “The RNC was able to raise almost a million dollars from their fundraising campaign with my first book, ‘Triggered.’ I look forward to helping them fundraise once again for the benefit of the Republican Party.”

