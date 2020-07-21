https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/dow-pulls-150-point-gain-big-tech-leaders-drag-nasdaq/

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed higher on Tuesday as traders booked profits from the major tech names and added to positions in the more beaten-down value stocks.

The 30-stock Dow gained 159.53 points, or 0.6%, to close at 26,840.40. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% to 3,257.30. Both the Dow and S&P 500 cut their gains in the final 30 minutes of trading. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, dropped 0.8% to 10,680.36 after hitting an intraday record earlier in the day.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft and Apple were all down more than 1%. Alphabet shares slid 0.5%. This muted performance comes after a big run-up in July. These stock are all up at least 2.6% month to date.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

