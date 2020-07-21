https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/facebook-social-media-mail-in-ballots-voter-fraud/2020/07/21/id/978252

Facebook added an information label to a post President Donald Trump made on Tuesday about elections, NBC News reports.

Trump wrote that mail-in voting would result in “the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History.” The social media company’s label directed users to a nonpartisan government website with facts about absentee and early voting.

Last week, Facebook announced it would add labels, not fact-checking posts, to posts made by federal elected officials and candidates about elections.

In June, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg referenced “the difficulty of judging this at scale,” in his decision to add a link to authoritative information instead of having to make a judgment call on individual claims.

“Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION,” Trump’s Tuesday post states.

The Facebook label under the post read, “Get official voting info on how to vote in the 2020 US Election at usa.gov.”

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said Trump isn’t the only candidate to be slapped with a label. He said other posts from Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been labeled.

Trump has made claims that vote-by-mail can lead to widespread voter fraud. Many states are trying to expand voting measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

