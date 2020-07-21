https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/false-patently-frivolous-utterly-devoid-merit-fox-news-releases-response-kathy-areus-charges-top-male-talent-video/

On Monday night top talent at FOX News were mentioned in a lawsuit by former employee Jennifer Eckhart and frequent guest Cathy Areu. Former FOX News host was accused of sexual assault in the lawsuit and Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Howard Kurtz and Gianno Caldwell were accused of of inappropriate behavior.

Of course, the liberal mainstream media ran with the story.

This is how flimsy the charges were…

They’re coming for Tucker Carlson with a sexual harassment lawsuit from Cathy Areu the “Liberal Sherpa” who claims she was “tied to a chair” while Tucker “changed in front of her.” DETAILS: She had a mic on from the segment, and he put on his jacket after the show ended! pic.twitter.com/RycMWnfauh — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 20, 2020

TRENDING: These People Are Nuts: Broward County Officials Now Require Citizens Wear Masks WITHIN THEIR OWN HOMES

.@mattgaetz is right. I can’t think of a time over the past 3 years that I stuck around waiting for help to remove the ear piece or pull off the mic after a Fox segment. 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/wrHeQ5tBLG — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) July 21, 2020

Pretty frivolous.

FOX News later released a response to the allegations. FOX News investigated the charges by Cathy Areu and determined “all of Cathy Areu’s claims against FOX News, including its management as well as hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Howard Kurtz and its contributor Gianno Caldwell are false, patently frivolous and utterly devoid of any merit.”

Ed Henry’s attorney also denied the charges that were from a former lover.

Here is a new statement from Ed Henry’s lawyer, Catherine M. Foti: pic.twitter.com/HoC75nnJrg — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) July 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

