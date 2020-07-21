https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/family-dollar-dollar-tree-face-masks-covid-19/2020/07/21/id/978308

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree no longer requires the use of face masks in their stores, a reversal that comes as a growing number of retailers have mandated face coverings amid a surge in coronavirus cases throughout the country.

“In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all Associates and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores,” the retailers, both part of Dollar Tree, Inc., wrote on their “Response to the Coronavirus” website last Thursday.

“We also request that our customers wear face coverings, and require face coverings where required by state or local ordinance.”

Some of the nation’s largest retailers have announced new mask mandates, including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger.

CEO Gary Philbin in a statement on Dollar Tree’s coronavirus page said his company was committed to keeping stores open for customers.

“We are committed to keeping our 15,000+ stores open for you, and our teams are working tirelessly to provide clean and safe shopping environments with shelves stocked with essential products to meet your family’s needs,” he wrote.

Dollar Tree Inc. operates 15,370 stores across 48 states and Canada.

