The wife of ABC’s Good Morning host George Stephanopolous revealed she is perfectly willing to teach her teenage daughters about sex — by watching porn with them.

Ali Wentworth, whose daughters are 15 and 17, told the “Dissenters” podcast that porn would be educational for them because she could explain that porn is “performative” rather than realistic, Yahoo News reports. Wentworth said, “In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way. They are performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want. You can’t stop them, so I would watch it with them. I would look at the porn with them that one time, like, ‘They’re performing.’”

Wentworth said, “I have a (sic) issue with how we are raising this generation of children because we grew up without social media … for us, our children and us as parents are guinea pigs, you know what I mean? I don’t know what to say about ‘don’t use your phone’ ‘use your phone’ … and I started learning as I went when I would see other people’s daughters and how sexualized they were on social media, and I became very passionate about the idea that we need to regulate social media … we need to chart these waters for our kids. So I started doing these panels on the social media and its effect … and my feeling was this was a very dangerous thing … I see it with other kids. Our suicide rate has doubled. I see the bad effects. I think there are good effects, too…”

Wentworth wrote in “Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade)”: “The lowest moment for me is when the time arrives for the fateful question: ‘How often do you and your husband have sex?’ I have lost friends with this question. The women gasp and scream like I’ve confessed that I shot my dog. One of them always slams her fist down on the table; a woman’s wine glass once smashed in her hand. I’m sorry! We’re hot for each other. Jesus!”

In December 2016, Wentworth appeared on ABC’s The View, where she explained what election night was like at her home: “It involves my 14-year-old getting upset about the election and screaming ‘NO ABORTION!’ really loudly, and I was like, ‘you haven’t kissed a boy yet. Don’t use that term so flippantly.’”

In 2015, Wentworth appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, where she unzipped her sweatshirt and bared her breasts to the audience, saying, “I can’t wait until George Stephanopoulos sees this on Pop News tomorrow.”

In early April, Wentworth announced she had contracted COVID-19, saying on Instagram, “I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery.” She appeared on Good Morning America from her home, where she said, “You know I’m feverish if I’m allowing myself to go on national television with no makeup on.”

