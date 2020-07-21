https://www.theblaze.com/news/ali-wentworth-porn-parenting

Actress Ali Wentworth, wife of ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, recently raised eyebrows after suggesting that parents should watch porn with their kids since “you can’t stop them” anyways.

The “Nightcap” star made the remarks during an interview on “The Dissenters,” a society and culture podcast hosted by actress Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani.

During the interview, Wentworth argued that since “you certainly can’t stop” kids from watching porn, parents should consider watching it with them to explain what is actually happening. She said that she would watch porn with her teenage daughters, Elliott, 17, and Harper, 15, at least “one time” in order to explain to them that it’s a performance and not realistic.

“In porn, the women have been conditioned to look [and act] a certain way,” Wentworth said, adding that it’s dangerous because then boys see that as something women want.

When asked how to stop kids from watching porn 24/7, she said: “You can’t stop them … so I would watch it with them. I would look at the porn with them that one time, [and explain], ‘They’re performing.'”

Wentworth added that she doesn’t recommend blocking porn on children’s devices because that only “peaks their curiosity.”

At other times during the interview, Wentworth described how she would discuss people posting sexualized images on social media with her daughters.

“I say, ‘Do you see this girl? There is a hole she is trying to fill,'” she said. “I [also] use humor to try to converse with them and say things like, ‘Did you drop out of school today. Did you get married today?'”

While Wentworth’s advice as it pertains to honesty and forthrightness about the porn industry or about what people are ultimately seeking when they post sexualized images on social media, is admirable, many on social media argued that she took things way too far.

One Twitter user wrote: “I pity any child who has her for a mother. Children are to be protected not exposed to filth.”

Another wrote: “She wants to watch porn with her kids. I’m sure you find that normal being a Hollywood type.”

