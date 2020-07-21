http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FCk38mVqgz0/

Actress Ali Wentworth, the wife of Good Morning America host and former Bill Clinton White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos, claims she watched pornography with her teenage daughters in order to teach them about sex.

Wentworth said during an appearance on the Dissenters podcast that the purpose was to show her 15 and 17-year-old daughters that porn stars are actresses who are performing.

“In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way,” Wentworth explained. “They are performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want. You can’t stop them, so I would watch it with them. I would look at the porn with them that one time, like, ‘They’re performing.’”

The 55-year-old added that she also goes through social media posts with her children to offer them another perspective.

“I have an issue with how we are raising this generation of children because we grew up without social media … for us, our children and us as parents are guinea pigs, you know what I mean?” she explained. “I say, ‘Do you see this girl? There is a hole she is trying to fill.’ I use humor to try to converse with them and say things like, ‘Did you drop out of school today. Did you get married today?’”

The Nightcap star, who announced in 2016 that she would leave the country should Donald Trump be elected president, has previously opened up about her own sex life. In her 2018 memoir Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade), Wentworth admitted that she and her husband still regularly have sex.

“The lowest moment for me is when the time arrives for the fateful question: ‘How often do you and your husband have sex?’” Wentworth wrote. “I have lost friends with this question. The women gasp and scream like I’ve confessed that I shot my dog. One of them always slams her first down on the table; a woman’s wine glass once smashed in her hand. I’m sorry! We’re hot for each other. Jesus!”

