https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/george-will-vote/2020/07/21/id/978211

Conservative commentator George Will announced on Monday that he plans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president, in 2020.

Will told USA Today’s Susan Page in a Zoom interview for the Aspen Institute on Monday that he will vote for Biden, and that this will be his first time voting for a Democrat. He noted Biden’s “double-digit lead” in most recent polls and added that the former vice president will likely win a “decisive victory” that will become clear by 11 p.m. EST on election night. Will also predicted that Biden would win swing states Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“I think that’s important because the president has already announced he might not accept the outcome. … Therefore, it’s wise to have a tsunami of popular votes,” Will said. “Remember, the president complained about fraud in 2016 when he won.”

Will previously wrote, in an opinion piece for The Washington Post, that President Donald Trump’s “gangster regime” has plunged the United States into “a downward spiral,” criticizing his response to the coronavirus pandemic, and his support for members of his inner circle who have been convicted of crimes, such as Roger Stone and Paul Manafort.

“The nation’s floundering government is now administered by a gangster regime,” Will writes. “It is helpful to have this made obvious as voters contemplate renewing the regime’s lease on the executive branch. Roger Stone adopted the argot of b-grade mobster movies when he said he would not ‘roll on’ Donald Trump. By commuting Stone’s sentence, Stone’s beneficiary played his part in this down-market drama, showing gratitude for Stone’s version of omertà — the mafia code of silence.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

