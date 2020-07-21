https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/tucker-carlson-new-york-times

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ended his show Monday night by calling out the New York Times, claiming the paper planned to run a story intended to hurt him and his family so that he would stop opposing the left.

“Last week, the New York Times began working on a story about where my family and I live. As a matter of journalism, there is no conceivable justification for a story like that. The paper is not alleging that we have done anything wrong, because we haven’t. We pay our taxes. We like our neighbors. We have never had a dispute with anyone,” Tucker said.

“So why is the New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well you know why: To hurt us. To injure my wife and kid so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them,” he added.

Shortly after the show ended, #IStandWithTucker became a top trend on Twitter, with fans showing support for Tucker and fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity who were among several people named in a sexual harassment lawsuit made public earlier Monday.

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck voiced his support for Tucker and all broadcasters who refuse to be silenced.

“They believe in force, we’ve learned that,” Glenn said of the leftist mob. “They have doxxed other people before. They have also doxxed Tucker before. A mob was at his house when he arrived home. It is absolutely unconscionable that the New York Times would involve themselves in this. The New York Times is no better than The Village Voice. They have become the newspaper, not of record, but of the mob. They are an enforcement arm of the mob, and they are after Tucker Carlson. It is absolutely inexcusable … and I would ask that you would pray for divine protection of his family.”

Watch the video below for more:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

