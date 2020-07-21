https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/google-disappears-gateway-pundit-searching-gateway-pundit-brings-hit-pieces-no-link-website/

Democracy Dies in Darkness

In November 2018 The Guardian reported on group of Google employees who published an open letter calling on their employer to cancel its plans to build a censored search engine for China. Google employees were very upset that Google’s Project Dragonfly would allow the Chinese government to blacklist certain search terms.

But Google’s blacklist operations were not just meant for China.

It is clear today that Google, Facebook and Twitter are using their own political blacklists to censor and diminish traffic to prominent conservative publishers and their supporters.

TRENDING: These People Are Nuts: Broward County Officials Now Require Citizens Wear Masks WITHIN THEIR OWN HOMES

If you search Google for prominent conservative voices including: Mike Cernovich, Joe diGenova, Jack Posobiec or Gateway Pundit you will see hit pieces and biased attacks.

The Gateway Pundit is one of the largest, most accurate and most influential publishers in the country today.

In April 2019 Project Veritas released leaked documents from a Google insider that shows The Gateway Pundit, Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, Newsbusters, American Thinker, MRCTV, American Lookout, Twitchy, Daily Caller, Natural News, The Rebel Media, LifeNews, BizPac Review, YoungCons and many others are being targeted, censored, blacklisted and silenced by Google.

It doesn’t matter if you are pro-Tump or a Never Trumper– as long as you are conservative you made the Google list!

In December 2019 another extensive study published by The Wall Street Journal confirms previous reports — Google censors and blacklists conservative content.

Gizmodo reported:

Google has long stated that it “do[es] not use human curation to collect or arrange the results on a page,” but a Wall Street Journal investigation has found that the company does interfere with search results more than it cares to admit. Fair warning: The WSJ report is as detailed as it is lengthy. It spans over 100 interviews, as well as an independent test of Google’s algorithm versus rivals Bing and DuckDuckGo. (You can read the methodology of that test here.) The general gist is that in recent years, Google has shifted from a hands-off, the algorithm-knows-best culture, to one that takes a more active role in deciding how information appears to users. Overall, the report found that Google had made 3,200 changes to its algorithms in 2018; for context, it made 2,400 changes in 2017 and 500 in 2010, according to the report.

The Daily Mail has more on the study. Of course, The Gateway Pundit it a top target of the tech giants due to our prominence and success.

The newspaper also reported that conservative publications have been blacklisted in Google News, and said that it had seen documents to support this claim, fuelling cries of political bias. Right-wing websites The Gateway Pundit and The United West included on a list of hundreds of websites that wouldn’t appear in Google News or featured products – although they could appear in organic search results, it said.

This morning we received numerous emails and comments that Google has deleted The Gateway Pundit from its search results.

Sure enough, if you search the term “Gateway Pundit” you will only see hit pieces and links to attack websites including Wikipedia.

Page 1



Page 2



page 3



There is NO LINK to The Gateway Pundit in the first three pages of a Google search on Gateway Pundit.

It really is incredible that our Gateway Pundit website continues to grow its audience year after year.

This is despite the constant onslaught by the left to erase us and destroy us.

We only have you, our dear readers, and God to thank for that.

UPDATE– We weren’t alone!

Google did this with most conservative websites including Breitbart, The National Pulse and Daily Caller!

They called it a “technical issue.”

Where the hell is the GOP?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

