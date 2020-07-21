https://www.theblaze.com/news/hallmark-channel-lgbt-storylines-characters

The Hallmark Channel has long been the cable TV destination for families seeking safe programming — especially during the Christmas holidays.

Because the company has had a history of being faithful to the goal of providing family-friendly programming, it has become a target of the left that wants to see the entertainment outlet become a platform for its cultural agenda, specifically the promotion of the LGBT movement.

In a statement on Twitter last week, the Hallmark Channel announced something sure to set the left-wing agitators’ hearts aflutter: America can expect to see announcements of LGBT storylines and characters “in the coming months” — which would be just in time for Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming block.

Hallmark’s statement came as a response to a fan who was praising the channel’s announced Christmas lineup but lamenting the absence of LGBT representation.

“I love your movies a lot but I can’t say I’m not looking forward to some lgbtq rep that goes further than just a hint of it. I look forward to seeing the moves but also more rep,” the fan wrote.

Hallmark responded, “Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us and we look forward to making more programming announcements in the coming months, with projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors.”

“We are committed to creating a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome,” the outlet added.

This isn’t the first time in the last several months that Hallmark has faced controversy over LGBT content.

In late November, then-Hallmark Channel chief executive Bill Abbott said the company is “open” to doing movies with gay leads.

Asked whether Hallmark had discussed having stories about same-sex couples at Christmas, Abbott said, “We’re open to really any type of movie of any type of relationship in any space.”

Then, in December, the channel was in hot water over an ad showing a lesbian couple. Hallmark initially yanked the ad after getting pressure from a conservative group, telling the New York Times that the company pulled the ad because the channel doesn’t run ads “that are deemed controversial.”

After a left-wing call to boycott Hallmark, the company relented and reversed course. It not only began running the ads, it fell over itself apologizing for the “hurt” it had caused.

In January, after the Christmas season was wrapped up, Abbott resigned from Hallmark.

