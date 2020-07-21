https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/go-twitter-bans-thousands-qanon-accounts-reason-mostly-pro-trump/

Twitter on Tuesday banned THOUSANDS of QAnon accounts for some reason.

“Twitter Safety” said it was because QAnon accounts have “the potential to lead to offline harm.”
Not sure what that means.
They don’t offer any examples.

Twitter went on to say they will:

1. No longer serve content and accounts associated with QAnon in Trends and recommendations
2.
2. Work to ensure we’re not highlighting this activity in search and conversations
3.
3. Block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter

It is not clear what kind of danger Twitter Safety is worried about.

It is clear and well known that QAnon supporters are diehard Trump supporters.

Maybe that’s the danger?

Engadget reported:

Twitter is banning thousands of accounts associated with the QAnon and taking aggressive new steps to limit the spread of the conspiracy theory on its platform. The company has already banned 7,000 accounts associated with conspiracy theory, and has blocked about 150,000 more from appearing in its recommendations, according to NBC News.

The company said its actions were in line with its policies barring “behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” and that proponents of the conspiracy theory often participate in harassment campaigns and break other rules.

