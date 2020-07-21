https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/07/21/hmmm-houston-fire-and-police-are-looking-into-reports-that-chinese-officials-are-burning-documents-at-the-consulate-general-n669382

This is interesting. Whatever could these burning documents reveal?

This video shared with us by a viewer who lives next to the Consulate General of China in #Houston shows fire and activity in the courtyard of the building.

DETAILS SO FAR: https://t.co/2cOeKoap96 pic.twitter.com/0myxe6HIlC — KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) July 22, 2020

KPRC TV reports that Houston fire and police are on the scene.

Houston police say they began receiving the reports that documents were being burned just after 8 p.m. at 3417 Montrose Boulevard where the Consulate General of China is located. Houston fire officials confirmed they are responding to the scene and HPD officials were needed for traffic control in the area. A small amount of smoke could be seen and smelled from outside. Dozens of Houston first responders are at the scene.

The tweet above shows what appear to be small fires in the consulate general’s courtyard.

China has been busted using slave labor and of using concentration camps to “re-educate” Uighur women, who are also reportedly sterilized and forced to undergo abortions at the camps.

China has also been caught buying thousands of American and other top-level researchers to siphon their research into the Chinese military, through the Thousand Talents Plan.

And earlier today, two Chinese hackers were indicted for their work in a decades-long program the U.S. government says was a spying crime spree.

Since at least 2009, authorities say, Li and Dong have hacked hundreds of companies around the world. Their targets range from manufacturing and engineering companies to videogame and education software to solar energy to pharmaceuticals. More recently—and unsurprisingly, given the intense international interest—the pair has targeted firms working on Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. They’ve allegedly stolen invaluable intellectual property to pass along to their MSS handlers, while lining their own pockets along the way. “China is using cyberintrusions as part of its rob, replicate, and replace strategy to technological development,” said assistant attorney general for national security John Demers at a press conference Tuesday. “China is providing a safe haven for criminal hackers who, as in this case, are hacking in part for their own personal gain, but willing to help the state and on call to do so.”

There’s much more at the link, such as this:

On September 11, 2018, for instance, Adobe disclosed a critical bug in its ColdFusion platform; by October 20 of that year, Li had successfully exploited it to install a so-called web shell on the network of a US government biomedical research agency in Maryland.

They used web shells to steal credentials, data sets, whatever they wanted, according to the indictment.

The facility in Houston is one of just five China has in the United States.

