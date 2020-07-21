http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/muWTLvX0s9k/

Several Hollywood celebrities, including actor Ben Stiller and director Judd Apatow, flocked to Twitter following President Trump wishing Ghislaine Maxwell “well,” expressing shock and disgust and asserting that “anyone who stands by him [Trump] is equally as evil.”

“I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said following a question on the possibility of the accused sex trafficker turning in “powerful people” like Prince Andrew.

“I don’t know. I haven’t really been following it too much,” he continued, noting that he had met her “numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach.”

‘I just wish her well,’ President Trump said of Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces trial on charges that she lured underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse https://t.co/3Ks58Pwond pic.twitter.com/ApzxrtTlDw — Reuters (@Reuters) July 22, 2020

“But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew. I just don’t know. I’m not aware of it,” the president added.

“Definitely wild,” famed actor Ben Stiller said in response to a tweet criticizing the president.

“This is the most evil insane clip of all,” 40-Year-Old Virgin director Judd Apatow said, adding that “Anyone who stands by him is equally as evil.”

This is the most evil insane clip of all. Anyone who stands by him is equally as evil. https://t.co/tdMhvyFsXg — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 21, 2020

“Hold on so your saying Republican dirty trickster Jacob Wohl was working for Ghislaine Maxwell to discredit child rape victims???? I am not really surprised. How long is it going to take you QAnon people to see which side you are defending?” Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette remarked.

Hold on so your saying Republican dirty trickster Jacob Wohl was working for Ghislaine Maxwell to discredit child rape victims???? I am not really surprised. How long is it going to take you QAnon people to see which side you are defending? https://t.co/8ab4jVeqJE — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 21, 2020

Full Frontal host Samantha Bee, a prominent Trump critic, added, “If only he felt about America the same way he feels about a sex trafficker.”

If only he felt about America the same way he feels about a sex trafficker https://t.co/MnF71xhVaf — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 21, 2020

Actress Bette Midler suggested the Maxwell might “disappear.”

When asked about his imprisoned child sex trafficker friend, #GhislaineMaxwell, Trump said, “I just wish her well.” So, if she disappears from her cell, check the nearest wells. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 22, 2020

Actress Rosanna Arquette said “Trump wishing Ghislaine maxwell WELL is the only honest statement he’s ever made.”

Trump wishing Ghislaine maxwell WELL is the only honest statement he’s ever made. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 21, 2020

Singer Richard Marx used Trump’s remarks to take a swipe at his supporters.

Donald Trump was asked about an individual accused and incarcerated for physically raping and enabling the rapes and assaults of countless underaged girls and he said, “I wish her well.” Twice. All you MAGAts must be so proud. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 21, 2020

Actor-comedian Andy Richter chimed in, saying “I guess from now on they are going to have to include “don’t publicly well-wish accused sex traffickers“ in the orientation video they show new presidents.”

I guess from now on they are going to have to include “don’t publicly well-wish accused sex traffickers“ in the orientation video they show new presidents — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 21, 2020

Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black suggest the president might Pardon Maxwell.

Maxwell, who has been charged with sex trafficking minors for the late Jeffrey Epstein, has pled not guilty but will remain behind bars until her trial following U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan denying her bail.

The one-time girlfriend of the late financier reportedly believes he was murdered and fears she will suffer the same fate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

