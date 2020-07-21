http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dm5j2rCZ89Y/

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth on Monday marking the biggest single-day jump for an individual since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was launched in 2012.

Bloomberg reports that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth on Monday, marking the largest single-day jump in wealth for an individual since the creation of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in 2012. Amazon shares surged by 7.9 percent, the biggest jump since December 2018, due to rising optimism about web shopping trends which are now up 73 percent this year.

Bezos, the 56-year old founder of Amazon and the world’s richest man, has seen his net worth grow by $74 billion in 2020 to $189.3 billion despite a major economic downturn in the United States caused by the Chinese virus pandemic and lockdown.

Bezos is now personally worth more than the market valuation of major companies such as Exxon Mobil, Nike, and McDonald’s. Bezo’s ex-wife, Mackenzie Bezos, gained $4.6 billion on Monday making her the 13th-richest person in the world.

Other tech giants also saw an increase this week, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who added nearly $15 billion to his net worth so far this year despite the social media giant dealing with criticism and an advertising boycott from major brands.

Amazon also announced this week that it was expanding its robot delivery trials to more states. Amazon’s delivery robot, Scout, was initially launched in a single neighborhood in Snohomish County, Washington, and added a larger site in Irvine, California, last August. Now, Scout is undergoing trials in Atlanta, Georgia, and Franklin, Tennessee.

